Versor Investments LP Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.4 %

OZK stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

