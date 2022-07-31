Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Avalara by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE AVLR opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

