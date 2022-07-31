abrdn plc Sells 28,903 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,903 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

