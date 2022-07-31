Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,404 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Ciena by 919.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

