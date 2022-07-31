abrdn plc Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.