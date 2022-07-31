Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the software’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -327.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

