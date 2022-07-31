abrdn plc Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

abrdn plc cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

FBHS opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

