Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $101.06 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

