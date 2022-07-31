Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 278,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 33.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox Price Performance

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.74 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

