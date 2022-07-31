6,559 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

