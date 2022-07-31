abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

