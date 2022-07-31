abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,940 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 135,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Western Digital stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

