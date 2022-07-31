Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.