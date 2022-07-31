Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $50.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

