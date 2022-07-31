Stephens Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.46.

BLDR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

