Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.33.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFX opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $235.01 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

