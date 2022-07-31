Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $71.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

