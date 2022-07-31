Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $210.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.00.

BA opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.46. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

