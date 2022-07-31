Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.