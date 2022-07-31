Cowen Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE:BAX opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

