UBS Group Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $76.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

