Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

AXTA opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.