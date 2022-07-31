Robert W. Baird Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

