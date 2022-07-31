Benchmark Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $150.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.