First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $119.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

