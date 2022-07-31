The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $706,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,078.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

