Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 687 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

