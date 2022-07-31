Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $235,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.