Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,697 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 83,116 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.