Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.94%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

