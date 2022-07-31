Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,108 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

