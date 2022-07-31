Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.