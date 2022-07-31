Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 2.28% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF alerts:

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.