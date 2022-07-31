Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,109,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 74,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $34.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.