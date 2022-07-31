Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,831,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 261,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 164,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.