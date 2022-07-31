Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $244,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,064,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 20.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 54.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $630,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.
NYSE GIS opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
