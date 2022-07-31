Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Shares of FDS opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

