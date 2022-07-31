Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

