Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $21.18 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

