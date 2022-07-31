Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,363 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.



