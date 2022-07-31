Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.