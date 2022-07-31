Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,478 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

