Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

