Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 1,650.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Stock Up 1.0 %

Chase Company Profile

CCF opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

