Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

