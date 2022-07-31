LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,964 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

