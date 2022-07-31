abrdn plc Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,475 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

