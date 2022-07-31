State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

