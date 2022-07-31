National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.