FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

