PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.